Chief Secretary calls for clear communication in civil service

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Bakar has called on civil servants to ditch complex jargon, dubbed ‘bahasa Putrajaya’, in favour of plain language when explaining policies.

Speaking at the ‘Reformasi Satu Kemestian’ session, he highlighted how technical terms create confusion among the public.

“For instance, when the SST issue arises, we tend to explain it as if we are speaking to professors, senior government officers or those with financial and accounting backgrounds.

“In reality, 85 per cent of people out there want plain, everyday language,“ he said.

The event marked the first anniversary of public service reforms and was attended by Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and nearly 1,000 civil servants.

Shamsul Azri stressed the need for clearer communication to bridge gaps between government officials and lower-income groups.

“In meetings, I’ve stressed the importance of using simple language and avoiding too much ‘bahasa Putrajaya’,“ he added.

He also directed corporate communication units to refine their messaging for grassroots understanding.

“Many problems occur because of communication gaps between young, middle-aged and older groups.

“We must adapt our communication style so that everyone can understand clearly,“ he said.

The event also saw the launch of four digitalisation circulars aimed at improving government service delivery.

These include guidelines on public sector portals, telecommunications networks, integrated communication services, and public key infrastructure.

The circulars align with the National Digital Department’s efforts to enhance digital governance under the Public Service Reform Agenda. – Bernama