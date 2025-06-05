KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that Malaysia and Japan are ready to explore potential collaborations in green energy development and technology, aiming for a more sustainable future.

He said this during his meeting with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a special envoy of the Japanese Prime Minister, in Putrajaya, today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that the cooperation aligns with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), which targets investment opportunities, ranging from RM435 billion to RM1.85 trillion by 2050, while aiming to create profitable joint ventures, which are beneficial for both the environment and the economy.

Additionally, Fadillah and Kishida, the architect of the Asia Zero Emissions Community (AZEC) initiative, discussed various other key aspects.

“This includes AZEC’s role in strengthening bilateral, regional, and global cooperation,” he said in a Facebook post, today.

AZEC is a cooperation platform aimed at advancing carbon neutrality and facilitating energy transition to achieve zero-emission targets.

Apart from Malaysia and Japan, the AZEC member countries include Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.