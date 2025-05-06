13 BAS.MY Kota Setar routes launched under SBST initiative in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Thirteen stage bus routes under the BAS.MY Kota Setar brand have begun phased operations from June 1, as part of the Stage Bus Services Transformation (SBST) programme in Kedah.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the programme is a federal government initiative under Budget 2024, with an allocation of RM80 million for a five-year service period, or RM16 million per year.

“This initiative is part of efforts to improve the quality of stage bus services in Alor Setar and other towns, including Sungai Petani, Jitra, Kuala Kedah, Kuala Nerang, and Pendang.

“BAS.MY Kota Setar services will operate at a frequency of every 30 minutes on urban routes and between 60 and 90 minutes on inter-district routes. The routes have been designed to connect major destinations around Alor Setar, such as Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Pekan Rabu, Darul Aman Stadium, Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, and the Kuala Kedah Jetty,” it said in a statement today.

The routes are K10 Shahab Perdana-Kuala Kedah; K20 Shahab Perdana-Jitra; K30 Shahab Perdana-Kuala Nerang; K40 Shahab Perdana-Pendang via Simpang Empat; K41 Shahab Perdana-Pendang via Kota Sarang Semut; K50 Shahab Perdana-Sungai Petani; K51 Sungai Petani-Tanjung Dawai; K52 Sungai Petani-Pantai Merdeka; K60 Sungai Petani-Bandar Baharu; K61 Sungai Petani-Taman Kelisa; K62 Sungai Petani-Taman Ria Jaya / Taman Batik; K63 Sungai Petani-Bandar Perdana and K100 Alor Setar Feeder.

The ministry added that the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), as the implementing agency of the SBST programme in Kedah, had appointed Gopi Travel Tours Sdn Bhd as the network operator for the bus services through an open tender process.

“Gopi Travel Tours Sdn Bhd has experience in operating stage bus services under the SBST programme in Seremban. The SBST programme aims to improve the quality of existing stage bus services to be more efficient, reliable, and sustainable, by balancing high-demand and social routes, optimising service frequencies and operational costs.

“A total of 48 new buses of ‘midi’ and low-floor mini types are being used. These new low-floor buses make boarding and alighting easier and are disabled-friendly. They are also equipped with modern technology such as cashless payment systems and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to enhance passenger safety,” it said.

The government has also introduced a free fare initiative for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwDs), school students, and university, polytechnic, community college and matriculation students via the BAS.MY Concession Card.

“In addition, the BAS.MY 30-Day Card has been introduced, allowing registered users to enjoy unlimited rides on BAS.MY Kota Setar services for 30 days at a cost of RM50.

“Through this programme, BAS.MY services are expected to ease mobility for approximately 28,000 users per month, encourage the use of public land transport among the local community, and help reduce daily travel costs,” it said.