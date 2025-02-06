Malaysia, Japan ink agriculture MOUs worth over RM25 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has continued to strengthen cooperation with Japan in the agricultural sector through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between several companies from both countries at Expo 2025 Osaka today.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, in a Facebook post, said the MoUs, which were expected to generate investments of over US$6 million (RM25.5 million), would not only boost the economy but also strengthen the resilience of the nation’s food system.

“Agriculture is not just the work of villagers. It is the future of the nation.

“Let us continue to work hand-in-hand, be it the government, private sector, farmers, and the people, towards a resilient, innovative, and blessed Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Mohamad said he also had the opportunity to launch the Sustainable Agriculture Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in conjunction with the expo.

He said Malaysia participated in the expo with the strong belief that sustainable agriculture was not just an option, but a necessity.

“Imagine if one day farmers lose their jobs, agricultural land is left idle, and food becomes increasingly difficult to obtain – that is a warning of the future approaching if we do not act now,” he said.

Mohamad said Malaysia was now moving forward with the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 and Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to modernise agriculture using technology such as drones, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart systems.

“Even Tongkat Ali, we are increasing its added value to become a premium health product,” he said.

Malaysia’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka is spearheaded by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and supported through a whole-of-government approach involving 21 ministries and 70 agencies.

It focuses on seven strategic sectors, namely sustainable agriculture, renewable energy (RE), smart living, green manufacturing, industrial reform, environmental management, and the halal industry.