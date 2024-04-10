Malaysia launches ASEAN skills forum ahead of 2025 chairmanship, announces HRD Corp training enhancements

PETALING JAYA: The Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) and Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) have launched the inaugural ASEAN Skills Forum (ASF) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The forum, attended by over 200 delegates from 16 countries, focused on harmonising skills development strategies across the ASEAN region.

This initiative precedes Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and the proposed ASEAN Year of Skills (AYOS) 2025.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong highlighted Malaysia’s long-standing success in attracting global high-tech investments, starting with the ‘Eight Samurais’ in Penang, which included companies like Intel, Robert Bosch, and AMD.

“Since the mid-1900s, Malaysia has attracted investments from leading global high-tech companies,“ he said.

He pointed out that today, Malaysia hosts major players such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google, with over RM30 billion in investments.

“It is imperative that Malaysia works alongside our ASEAN counterparts to attract, nurture, and sustain a steady stream of highly skilled, dynamic, and diverse talent,“ he said.

HRD Corp Chief Executive Officer Datuk Shahul Hameed Dawood, emphasised ASEAN’s strategic importance in the global labour market.

“With a population of over 690 million and a total labour force of 340 million, ASEAN holds a strategic position in the global labour market and has the potential to drive regional and global economic growth,“ he said.

Shahul stressed the need for ASEAN countries to address key labour market challenges, including informal sector formalisation, youth unemployment, gender disparities, brain drain, social protection, and workforce skill development.

Meanwhile, ILO’s Chief of Skills and Employability Branch, Srinivas B Reddy, highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable workers.

“ASEAN has always been an inspiration for the ILO. I believe that we can learn from the region and also share our best knowledge with you.

“Through the forum today, I encourage everyone to reflect on their role. Whether you are a policymaker, educator, business leader, or advocate, your contributions are vital in shaping a brighter future of work in ASEAN,“ he added.