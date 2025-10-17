Malaysia launches comprehensive study on social issues in schools

PUTRAJAYA: The government is conducting a comprehensive study on social issues in schools according to MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said the study is being carried out by a special committee with its report to be presented to the Cabinet for follow-up action decisions.

He told a media conference following the Cabinet meeting that the committee will prepare its report as soon as possible.

The Cabinet also agreed on the need to increase police presence in schools to ensure safety.

Fahmi stated that police personnel presence would demonstrate that schools are safe places with the Home Ministry set to issue a full statement.

The Education Ministry will announce a directive for more frequent spot checks in schools.

He confirmed that the Education Ministry will issue guidelines for schools to implement weekly spot checks.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier said the Cabinet proposed enhanced security monitoring in schools by police and the Home Ministry.

Today’s Cabinet meeting focused on educational matters, disciplinary issues in schools, and family concerns.

Recent tragic school incidents include a Form Four girl fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old schoolmate in Selangor.

Another case involved four Form Five boys and a Form Three girl in a gang rape incident in Melaka. – Bernama