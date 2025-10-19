Messi hat-trick powers Inter Miami into MLS playoffs with 5-2 win

LIONEL Messi delivered a sensational hat-trick to lead Inter Miami into the Major League Soccer playoffs with a 5-2 victory over Nashville SC.

The Argentine superstar entered the final day of the regular season as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals.

Messi’s astonishing tally of 29 goals from 28 matches virtually secured his first MLS Golden Boot award.

His bravura performance also strengthened his case for a second Most Valuable Player award.

Inter Miami rallied to clinch third place in the Eastern Conference with this crucial win.

The team will face Nashville again in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs starting October 24.

Nashville missed several quality chances before Messi opened the scoring in the 34th minute.

He received a pass from Jordi Alba and unleashed a left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area.

Sam Surridge equalised for Nashville nine minutes later with his 24th goal of the season.

Surridge headed in a pinpoint delivery from Hany Mukhtar at the near post.

Nashville seized a 2-1 lead deep in first-half injury time through Jacob Shaffelburg.

Shaffelburg fired home the rebound after a Mukhtar shot hit the right post.

Messi converted his first penalty of the season to level the score in the 63rd minute.

The referee awarded the spot-kick after a ball deflected by Luis Suarez hit Mukhtar’s arm in the area.

Messi calmly rolled an off-speed shot past Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Baltasar Rodriguez put Miami ahead 3-2 in the 67th minute with a crucial goal.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute with a curling shot through traffic.

Telasco Segovia added a fifth goal for Miami in second-half injury time against a shell-shocked Nashville.

Western Conference games later would determine the final playoff spots among four clubs.

Dallas, Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes were vying for the last two positions.

Thomas Muller’s Vancouver FC aimed to secure top spot in the West with a win or draw against Dallas.

A Vancouver defeat could open the door for San Diego FC with a victory at Portland. – AFP