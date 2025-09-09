Malaysia launches first biotechnology ethics guidelines for ASEAN

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia has launched its first National Biotechnology Ethics Guidelines, establishing a comprehensive framework for responsible innovation in the biotechnology sector.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry developed these guidelines featuring 15 core ethical principles including respect for autonomy, human dignity, and social responsibility.

Minister Chang Lih Kang emphasised the importance of balancing technological advancement with ethical considerations during the launch at the ASEAN Bioethics Seminar 2025.

“These guidelines ensure that innovation progresses responsibly while maintaining public trust in biotechnology applications,“ he told reporters after the launch ceremony.

The framework specifically addresses genetic data protection, transparency in clinical research, and humane animal use in biotechnology practices.

Chang highlighted Malaysia’s leadership position in bioethics within the ASEAN region and expressed hope that other member states would adopt similar standards.

Biotechnology innovations including artificial intelligence, gene editing, and cultured meat present both opportunities and ethical challenges for the region.

The guidelines represent a living document that will undergo regular reviews to remain relevant amid rapid technological changes.

Malaysia commits to collaborating with ASEAN partners through its chairmanship of the ASEAN Sub-Committee on Biotechnology to develop a common regional vision.

The two-day seminar brought together 250 participants from all ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste, and various international organizations.

Six thematic forums explored critical areas including health ethics, artificial intelligence applications, and sustainable food biotechnology.

This initiative aligns with Malaysia’s National Biotechnology Policy 2.0 and reinforces the country’s commitment to ethical innovation frameworks.

The guidelines specifically target policymakers, researchers, industry players, and educators involved in biotechnology development.

Malaysia’s approach emphasizes placing people at the center of biotechnology advancements while ensuring compassionate and inclusive innovation.

The seminar outcomes will significantly influence ASEAN’s biotechnology landscape and ethical standards for decades to come. – Bernama