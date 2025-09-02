Malaysia launches first energy literacy website to boost public awareness

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s first energy literacy website has been officially launched as a national reference centre for energy knowledge.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof introduced the Malaysia Energy Literacy Program website at a gathering with ministry staff today.

The interactive platform at www.melp.my provides various digital reference tools including articles, guides and educational content.

This initiative supports MADANI Malaysia aspirations to create a more energy-literate society through accessible information.

The website development was led by the Energy Commission with participation from multiple strategic partners.

Partner organizations include Sustainable Energy Development Authority and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malakoff, NUR Power and Edra Energy also contributed as strategic partners.

This program enhances public understanding of energy importance and efficient energy use practices.

It also educates users about electrical safety and supporting Malaysia’s zero carbon goal by 2050.

The Malaysia Energy Literacy Program serves as a knowledge bridge for authentic energy information.

It provides practical information that Malaysians can apply in their daily lives for sustainability.

This represents a significant step toward achieving a sustainable energy future for the nation.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation commits to strengthening energy literacy efforts.

This website will intensify efforts to bring sustainable energy messages to all Malaysians.

It supports the national socio-economic development agenda aligned with MADANI Malaysia principles. – Bernama