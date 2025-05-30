KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is actively participating in efforts to combat transnational crime, with Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah highlighting the nation’s role in developing a new Plan of Action to Combat Transnational Crime (2026–2035) and a Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crimes (SOMTC) Work Programme (2026–2028).

Shamsul Anuar said the new plan and work programme would guide ASEAN’s response to crime over the next decade.

“Our goal is to make these plans practical and ready for future threats, including cybercrime, human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and terrorism. We want to work closely with partners like Russia and welcome their support and contributions.

“On regional security, Malaysia believes peace depends on strong arms control and following international rules. We support dialogue and trust-building to keep the region safe,” he said at the ASEAN-Russia Consultations of High Representatives for Security Issues - 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters (13th HROSM) held in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting was chaired by the Russian Federation’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, S.V. Lavrov.

According to Shamsul Anuar, Malaysia is proud of the progress on the Comprehensive Plan of Action for the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership (2026–2030), which he believes would help both sides work more closely in important areas.

“We support the SOMTC + Russia Work Plan (2025–2028) to fight transnational crimes such as human trafficking, migrant smuggling, and cybercrime. We hope this plan can be finalised soon and officially agreed upon,” he said.

He added that Malaysia also stressed the need for better coordination and information sharing between ASEAN and its partners to handle new security threats, including terrorism, cyber threats, and other transnational crimes.

“The 25th ASEAN SOMTC will be held in Malaysia from June 23 to 27, 2025. We look forward to welcoming all members and partners, including Russia, to Putrajaya. We are also hosting the 17th SOMTC + Russia Consultation on June 25, 2025, to strengthen our joint efforts against transnational crime.

“Malaysia remains fully committed to working closely with ASEAN and the Russian Federation to ensure our cooperation stays strong, relevant, and beneficial for all,” he said.