Malaysia-led team monitors Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire transparency

GEMAS: The Malaysia-led Interim Observer Team (IOT) is actively investigating the transparency of the ceasefire along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar confirmed the team’s critical role in addressing reported violations.

“We have received reports from both countries of several ceasefire violations.

“The team on the ground will investigate these reports... our main aim is to ensure that the ceasefire is implemented transparently and runs smoothly,“ he said.

Mohd Nizam added that Thailand and Cambodia have been urged to coordinate with their respective Joint Action Groups, including legal representatives.

He spoke to reporters after attending the 2025 Firepower Training at Syed Sirajuddin Camp.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan were also present at the event.

Both Thailand and Cambodia have committed to strictly observing the ceasefire, maintaining current troop positions without further reinforcements.

This agreement was formalised in the Agreed Minutes of the Extraordinary General Border Committee Meeting on Aug 7.

The document mandates that neither side engage in unprovoked firing towards the other’s positions or troops to prevent escalating tensions.

Mohd Nizam revealed that the IOT conducts meetings with Thai and Cambodian officials at least twice weekly to monitor developments.

Malaysia stands ready to deploy representatives for the next phase, involving the ASEAN Defence Attaché Observer Team (AOT). – Bernama