Malaysia maintains Gaza stance despite US pressure, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated Malaysia’s firm stance on the Gaza conflict and broader Palestinian issues, stating that the country will not waver despite potential pressure from the United States (US) during ongoing trade negotiations.

Anwar emphasized Malaysia’s sovereignty, asserting that the nation reserves the right to voice its opinions independently.

“We are not yet at the final stage of negotiations as reported last week. There are still no clear indications, but there are several considerations during the negotiations,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The discussions primarily revolve around electrical and electronics (E&E) products, semiconductors, and chips, which constitute a significant portion of Malaysia’s exports to the US.

“About 60 per cent of our production is exported to the US. However, the US also relies on Malaysia for chips and E&E, accounting for around 25 per cent of its production,“ Anwar explained.

Expressing optimism for a peaceful resolution, he added, “So, we hope and pray, insya-Allah, that this matter can be resolved amicably.”

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (MUDA-Muar), who asked whether Malaysia’s firm stance in defending Palestinian rights would be taken into account by the United States, which is likely to impose additional tariffs, and whether Malaysia was prepared to compromise on the matter.

“My question is, on Aug 1, Malaysia will face an additional tariff of 25 per cent, even though US President Donald Trump announced this on economic grounds only. However, if we look at what was imposed on Brazil, it is clear that it was not due to a surplus or deficit, but because of Trump’s anger towards his friend who is about to be imprisoned,” said Syed Saddiq.

The Prime Minister said that although the latest tariff imposed by the US on Malaysia is 25 per cent - which is still lower compared to Vietnam, Cambodia or Thailand - Malaysia does not consider the US decision to be fair as it was made unilaterally and is not in line with the principles of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the international agreements that have been signed.

“We have raised this issue, and Muar is right to mention that because of Brazil’s strong stance - with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva openly criticising the US over the genocide in Gaza and opposing unilateral measures to pressure developing countries, including those in BRICS - a 50 per cent tariff was imposed on Brazil.

“We still have time until August and negotiations are ongoing, so I do not want to pre-empt the outcome. However, in my recent meetings with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in Singapore and US Secretary of State Mark Rubio, although tariffs were mentioned, they were not the main issue of discussion,” Anwar said.

Anwar said Malaysia has always respected diplomatic relations with all countries while firmly upholding universal humanitarian principles.

“Regardless of the impact, threats or objections towards our stance on Palestine, Gaza or our good relations with Iran, this will not change our firm position as an independent and sovereign country in voicing our views,” he said.

Responding to the original question from Mohd Sany Hamzan (PH-Hulu Langat) on the government’s short- and long-term plans to address geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly in Palestine, Anwar said Malaysia had done what it could by firmly voicing its stance and views.

He said Malaysia has consistently maintained a strong position on the Palestinian issue at international conferences, including joint platforms with the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral forums.

“Malaysia has done its utmost to voice its views firmly... but Israel’s tyranny and violence have not ceased. Now, it is not only about Gaza, but also involves attacks on Iran, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister welcomed suggestions and advice from Members of Parliament to further strengthen Malaysia’s efforts in voicing opinions, providing humanitarian aid, and enhancing bilateral relations on the issue.

Meanwhile, in response to a supplementary question from Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) on the government’s measures to safeguard Malaysia against the infiltration of Mossad agents, Anwar said the government, through the Home Ministry, had taken additional steps to enhance the country’s security capabilities.

“What is being highlighted about Malaysia is perhaps due to our strong voice on the Middle East issue, which may have made the country a target for drug smuggling, weapons trafficking and the infiltration of Mossad agents.

“In the latest briefing by our intelligence agencies, there is genuine concern about national security, particularly since it has been proven that Mossad agents are present and have used, or colluded with, Malaysian spouses,” he said.