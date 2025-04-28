PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the Maldives share common aspirations in upholding international commitments and working toward ending the genocide in Palestine, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

At a joint press conference with Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Anwar praised Muizzu’s bold decision to bar Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives, calling it a courageous and principled stand against ongoing violence.

The prime minister said Malaysia has never recognised Israel since its independence, mainly because of Israel’s refusal to respect human rights, honour international commitments and end the genocidal acts in Palestine, especially in Gaza.

“We (Malaysia and the Maldives) share the same sentiments and aspirations, and I have expressed on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia that we certainly accord him (Maldives President) with high respect and accolades for his courage and principled stance,” Anwar said.

Muizzu, who arrived yesterday for a four-day official visit to Malaysia, was earlier accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex.

This marks Muizzu’s maiden visit to Malaysia since assuming the presidency in November 2023, following an invitation from Anwar.