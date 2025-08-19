Malaysia manufacturing sector growth with partnerships and policies

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sector is set to grow with strategic partnerships and policies, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing Annual Dinner 2025, he stressed the importance of collaboration between government, industry, and stakeholders.

“It is through these collaborations that Malaysia’s economic future will be shaped,” he said in a video keynote address.

Anwar emphasised that manufacturing remains vital for economic strength and national resilience.

He noted that modern manufacturing integrates global supply chains, innovation, and workforce development.

“This shift is strategic and essential for re-engineering the industry to be globally competitive,” he added.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia aims to drive regional cooperation and economic integration.

The country’s strategic location and strong infrastructure position it to benefit from shifting trade flows.

Anwar highlighted the need for free and fair trade policies to ensure equitable growth.

Deepening ASEAN economic integration will enhance Malaysia’s role as a regional manufacturing hub.

“We want Malaysia to be recognised as a hub of trust, talent, and transformation,” he said.

Investing in automation, AI, and workforce upskilling will maintain Malaysia’s global competitiveness.

The government is prioritising infrastructure modernisation and innovation for sustainable growth. - Bernama