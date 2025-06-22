KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Media Council (MMC) is the best platform to manage ethical issues of journalists including the recent publication of an infographic regarding the appointment of Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail by a local newspaper, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He described the infographic report as having given an inaccurate narrative impact and causing defamation.

“I was quite surprised by the publication of an infographic that was incorrect, very incorrect because I have never seen Datuk Khalid in any event, meeting, or convention or party congress. So that is a slander that for me is very bad.

“We have just established the Media Council, but the structures have not been established yet... But for me, in a situation like this, the Media Council is the best platform for us to manage issues including journalistic ethics as intended,” he said.

He told reporters at the Kita MADANI Carnival at the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories level which was held at IWK Eco Park, Lembah Pantai here.

Also present was Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Recently, a local newspaper published an infographic of Mohd Khalid’s biodata which stated that he had held a high position in PKR. However, the newspaper has since withdrawn the publication and made a public apology.

It is understood that there have been reports made by the public regarding the publication.

On June 14, Fahmi, in a press conference after the opening of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 Summit at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) here, announced that the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) Act would come into effect on that day (June 14).

While speaking at the opening of HAWANA 2025, Fahmi also announced that the MMM Founding Board had been finalised.

He said the Founding Board would be made up of 12 people, consisting of four representatives for each category, namely the media company category, media association category, media practitioners and independent media practitioners, as well as the non-media member category.