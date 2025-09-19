Malaysia must engage both US and China as key economic partners

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia must continue engaging both the United States and China as they remain the country’s most crucial economic partners according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The United States represents Malaysia’s largest export market while China holds the second position with both nations ranking as the top two investors over the past five years.

China currently serves as Malaysia’s largest trading partner followed by the United States in second place according to the minister.

Both economic powers collectively account for approximately 45% of global gross domestic product making engagement with both essential.

Malaysia’s current chairmanship of ASEAN positions the country at the center of regional economic diplomacy efforts.

Minister Tengku Zafrul will chair the upcoming ASEAN Economic Ministers meeting featuring all ASEAN economic ministers plus dialogue partners including India, China, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and the United States.

US President Donald Trump and China’s Premier Li Qiang are both expected to visit Malaysia in October for the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. – Bernama