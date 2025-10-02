Malaysia must keep tourism offerings fresh to stay competitive

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s tourism products must remain fresh and attractive to international audiences to ensure the country stays competitive in the global travel market.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said many overseas travel agents are still unaware of Malaysia’s rich natural attractions such as waterfalls, rainforests and cultural heritage.

“We must continue to showcase new and exciting experiences instead of repeating the same destinations we promoted a decade ago,“ he said in his speech at the Global Travel Meet 2025 gala dinner and the launch of Tourism Malaysia Calendar of Event 2026.

The minister also urged industry players, including airlines, hotels and travel agents, to enhance Malaysia’s appeal by strengthening services and diversifying products.

He acknowledged feedback from visitors seeking more vibrant nightlife and entertainment options.

Tiong assured that the ministry would work on developing a healthier, family-friendly and well-regulated entertainment environment.

“We want tourists to enjoy Malaysia in a safe and transparent way, and at the same time support local businesses,“ he said.

Tiong added that the government is committed to strengthening two-way tourism traffic.

He stressed that Malaysia must not only attract inbound visitors but also provide platforms for Malaysians to learn more about international destinations.

“Next year, we may allow international travel agents and players to promote their countries here, so Malaysians can also experience a two-way engagement,“ he said.

“Our people deserve choices,“ he added.

The inaugural Global Travel Meet 2025 brought together 400 local tourism industry players, 600 international buyers and 100 foreign media representatives.

This event marked Malaysia’s first large-scale international travel trade event.

The gathering represented a significant milestone for Malaysia’s tourism promotion ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Despite some shortcomings, this was the first time Tourism Malaysia had organised such a large-scale international programme. – Bernama