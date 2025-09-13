CCTV shows kind neighbour saving clothes before rainfall

AT a time when most viral CCTV footage tends to highlight unpleasant incidents, one clip shared by Threads user Mydhili Muniandy has brought a refreshing dose of positivity to social media.

In the video, laundry can be seen hanging outside in visibly windy weather. A Chinese man walking past the house notices the conditions and, concerned that it might rain soon, takes it upon himself to prevent the clothes from getting soaked.

He picks up a cloth that had fallen to the ground and gently places it back on the foldable mobile drying rack. Since the house does not have a main gate, he then pushes the rack further inside the property before walking away.

Moved by the neighbour’s small but thoughtful gesture, Mydhili wrote:

“It reminds me that goodness still exists, even when negativity seems to surround us every day.”

The video resonated with many Malaysians, who took to Threads to share similar stories of neighbourly kindness, often cutting across racial and religious lines.

Fatin Syirah recalled an incident where her Chinese neighbour rang her doorbell to alert her that it had started raining, giving her a chance to bring her laundry in. “That’s the kind of harmony we have as Malaysians!” she commented.

Nigel Khaw shared her own heartwarming experience involving her Malay neighbour’s pet cat, which had gone missing. Deeply concerned, she distributed the cat’s photo to the security guards and janitors at her condominium in hopes of finding it.

“One morning, just as I was about to take a shower, someone rang my doorbell. It was the guard I had given the photo to,” she wrote.

“He said, ‘Boss, kucing itu sudah jumpa.’ Alhamdulillah, the cat was found after 12 days, just wandering around on the rooftop of the condo.”