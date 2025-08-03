GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia must look at developing homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) champions within the semiconductor industry and establish a robust local AI ecosystem.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said AI adoption would not only enhance operational efficiency for semiconductor industry players but also strengthen Malaysia’s position as a global leader in the sector.

“To be a global AI-driven semiconductor hub, we must not only adopt AI technologies but also create them. Now is the time for Malaysian semiconductor players to take the lead in AI-driven innovation.

“We must develop our own AI-powered semiconductor solutions that cater to industry demands and enhance Malaysia’s global competitiveness,“ he told reporters after the launch of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association AI Nexus (MAIN) here today.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration among semiconductor industry players, AI developers, research institutions, and policymakers, as success in this field requires a collective effort.

Gobind added that the Malaysian government is committed to supporting businesses in their digital transformation journey. In December last year, the government established the National AI Ofice (NAIO) as a central authority to drive Malaysia’s AI agenda.

The NAIO was also established to provide the essential support, resources, and guidance to help the semiconductor industry harness AI effectively.

Meanwhile, Gobind said today’s launch of MAIN marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s semiconductor and AI journey, serving as a collaborative platform for semiconductor manufacturers, design companies, and ecosystem players to integrate AI into their operations and research efforts.

“Through Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), my ministry will facilitate the global expansion of MAIN component companies through MDEC’s Global Acceleration and Innovation Network (GAIN) programme, opening doors to new markets such as Brazil and India.

“We will also support proof-of-concept and pilot projects, both locally and globally, through the Global Testbed initiative, as well as, strengthen MAIN by introducing cross-sector AI companies and capabilities, further enhancing Malaysia’s AI-driven semiconductor ecosystem,” he added.