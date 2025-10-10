Malaysia on firm economic footing, sees 4-4.5% GDP growth for 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for 2026 is between 4.0 and 4.5%, taking into account the slightly slower global economic environment, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

However, he said Malaysia is seen to be on a stronger footing compared to other countries.

“Therefore, the growth target of 4.0 to 4.5% is an encouraging figure and will facilitate our efforts to continue developing the country’s economy,” he told reporters after the tabling of Budget 2026 here today.

In other developments, Amir Hamzah said that although the dividend payment from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to the Malaysian government is expected to be lower in 2026 compared to the previous year, it did not affect the government’s allocations under Budget 2026.

Media reports said the national oil and gas company is expected to pay dividends amounting to RM20 billion to the government next year, lower than RM32 billion this year.

The minister said the decline in global oil prices will affect dividend payments to the government.

“What is important for us is that Petronas continues to have sufficient funds to develop the petroleum industry domestically and abroad so that the returns (profits) can flow back to Malaysia,” he said. – Bernama