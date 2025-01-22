Malaysia on track to capture major share of Islamic tourism by 2028

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 4.82 million Muslim tourists with an estimated expenditure exceeding RM15 billion as of November last year, compared to 4.5 million tourists with RM14.7 billion in spending in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Indonesia, Brunei, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are among the top five countries contributing to the increase in Muslim tourist arrivals to Malaysia.

“Based on market projections, Islamic tourism, which is expected to grow by around 1.2 per cent annually, places Malaysia in a strong position to capture a significant share of this market by 2028, with close collaboration from all involved parties,” he said at the official launch of ‘IslamiCruise Malaysia-Saudia’ here today.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and the Founder of IslamiCruise International Suhaimi Abd Ghafer were also present.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia’s recognition as a leading Muslim-friendly tourist destination by the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) further demonstrates the country’s excellence in this sector.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH) chairman, said besides Malaysia’s Islamic heritage through mosques, historical sites and cultural attractions, several industries and sectors in the country have been key drivers of the success of Islamic tourism.

These include well-developed Islamic tourism infrastructure and Muslim-friendly hospitality and a variety of halal-certified hotels, restaurants, products and services.

“Confidence in Malaysia’s halal industry is also a key driver for Islamic tourism, through the diversity of food and beverages that are guaranteed halal, as well as food festivals and unique culinary experiences offered.

“This growth is also supported by government initiatives actively promoting Islamic tourism through agencies such as Tourism Malaysia, the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), and the Department of Culture and Arts Malaysia (JKKN),“ he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, as the chairman of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM 2026) Committee, said the country aims to attract more than 35.6 million tourists, with an expected revenue of approximately RM147.1 billion.

“I hope that IslamiCruise Malaysia-Saudia, which is expected to attract more than 70 per cent of foreign passengers, particularly from the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, will contribute significantly to achieving this target,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the launch of IslamiCruise Malaysia-Saudia is not only a historic moment for the country’s tourism industry but also opens vast opportunities for industry players to continue growing and strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

“Congratulations to IslamiCruise International Sdn Bhd for being a pioneer in the Islamic tourism industry on cruise ships since 2014. This decade-long success is certainly an inspiration for us to continue innovating and offering unique, exciting, and high-value travel experiences,” he said.

The IslamiCruise Malaysia-Saudia, scheduled to begin in February 2026, will offer significant opportunities to promote Malaysia’s Islamic tourism globally, in line with the MADANI government’s goal of making Malaysia the destination of choice for VM 2026.