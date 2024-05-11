Malaysia open to collaborate with Palestine to rebuild Gaza’s telecommunications - Fahmi

ISTANBUL: Malaysia is not ruling out the possibility of working with Palestine to restore the telecommunications sector in Gaza, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is on a three-day working visit to Turkiye, had a bilateral meeting with the Minister of National Economy Mohammad al-Amour today to discuss possible cooperation between Malaysia and Palestine in various areas.

He said there are many opportunities that both Malaysia and Palestine could work on together, such as digital transformation, online payments, digital banks, and e-wallets.

“I think these would help very much in getting the economy (of Palestine) back on track,” he told Mohammad al-Amour after attending the closing ceremony of the 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) today.

Meanwhile, Mohammad, representing the Palestinian government, expressed special appreciation to the people of Malaysia who never give up offering support and solidarity to the Palestinian people.

Besides that, Fahmi also had a bilateral meeting with the Director-General of the Statistical, Economic, and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Zehra Zumrut Selcuk.

Fahmi said several collaboration opportunities could be explored, especially involving global training between SESRIC and Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR), as well as the MCMC Academy.

Yesterday, the minister gave a statement on behalf of the Asian Group of OIC member states at COMCEC, besides Qatar and Gambia.

This is the first time in 40 years that a Malaysian minister has attended COMCEC, the last being Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in 1984.