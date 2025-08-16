Malaysia prioritises obesity, diabetes in 2026 health budget

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) will focus on obesity and diabetes in the 2026 Budget, set to be tabled in October.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed proposals have been submitted to address these conditions, linked to Malaysia’s growing non-communicable disease (NCD) burden.

“The National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 found that 3.55 million Malaysians, or 15.6 per cent of adults aged 18 and above, suffer from diabetes, while 4.58 million, or 21.8 per cent, are obese,” he said.

He spoke after launching ‘Roczen Universal’, a UK NHS-recognised programme for diabetes management developed by Reset Health.

Dzulkefly noted obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer contribute to over 70 per cent of premature deaths in Malaysia.

These conditions cost the country RM64 billion yearly in treatment, lost productivity, and early mortality.

The MOH signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Reset Health in September 2023, selecting Gombak as the pilot location.

Nine community groups, including Rukun Tetangga and JAKOA, will participate in the initiative.

“Starting this month, we aim to enrol 1,000 to 2,000 overweight or obese individuals for programme evaluation,” he added.

Dzulkefly also witnessed an MoC exchange between Reset Academy and the Academy of Medicine of Malaysia to train obesity management professionals.

Roczen Universal is a free digital platform aiding weight loss and blood sugar control. - Bernama