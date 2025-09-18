Malaysia promotes ASEAN chairmanship and VMY2026 at Chennai reception

CHENNAI: Malaysia emphasised its leadership role as ASEAN Chair for 2025 while extending invitations to Indian travellers for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 during a reception celebrating the nation’s 68th National Day and 62nd Malaysia Day.

Consul General of Malaysia Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam reflected on Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to advancing regional peace, prosperity, and unity.

Saravana highlighted the upcoming VMY2026 initiative, warmly inviting Indian travellers from Tamil Nadu and South India to experience Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and diverse tourism offerings.

The celebration was graced by Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Milk and Dairy Development Thiru T. Mano Thangaraj, who commended the longstanding friendship between Malaysia and India.

Thiru expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger in the coming years during his address to the gathered guests.

The evening programme featured the national anthems of both nations alongside a special video presentation showcasing Malaysia’s tourism attractions.

A ceremonial cake-cutting and dinner reception showcasing authentic Malaysian cuisine formed part of the celebratory activities.

The occasion served as an excellent platform for networking and strengthening bilateral and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

This annual celebration holds deep significance as it commemorates both Malaysia’s independence in 1957 and the formation of the Malaysian federation in 1963.

The Consulate General reaffirmed its commitment to further deepening cultural, economic, and diplomatic cooperation between Malaysia and India.

The event brought together more than 250 distinguished guests including diplomatic corps members, government officials, business leaders, and media representatives. – Bernama