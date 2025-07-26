Malaysia proposes border committee to resolve Thailand-Cambodia conflict

JERTIH: Malaysia has proposed that Thailand and Cambodia utilise the General Border Committee as a diplomatic mechanism to resolve ongoing disputes between the two nations.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that if both parties agree, leaders should consider the committee’s recommendations to de-escalate tensions.

He explained, “This is because they both want the other side to apologise first, so I suggest that they use the General Border Committee mechanism... because each has its strength and they just don’t want to give in.”

Mohamad made these remarks after officiating the Besut UMNO Division meeting in Jertih.

The minister confirmed he has been in contact with his counterparts, Thailand’s Maris Sangiampongsa and Cambodia’s Prak Sokhonn, urging an immediate ceasefire.

“I have asked them to stand down so that a ceasefire can be held as soon as possible, because the two countries are friends, neighbours and have long-standing family ties. We need to find a solution together through dialogue and diplomatic channels.”

Mohamad added that he would continue engaging with influential figures in both countries to facilitate discussions.

Meanwhile, Wisma Putra has issued a travel advisory, prohibiting Malaysians from visiting conflict zones near the Thai-Cambodian border. Malaysian embassies in Bangkok and Phnom Penh remain open for assistance.

Recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops have reignited tensions over the long-disputed 817-kilometre border.

The conflict escalated after a deadly incident in Preah Vihear in late May, resulting in a Cambodian soldier’s death.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also reached out to Cambodian and Thai leaders to express Malaysia’s concerns. - Bernama