Public urged to stay calm during Warriors Day gun salute in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The public has been advised to remain calm upon hearing ceremonial cannon fire during the upcoming Warriors Day parade on July 31 at Dataran Pahlawan Negara.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed that the Malaysian Armed Forces will conduct a 21-gun salute on the day, with a rehearsal involving two rounds scheduled for July 29.

“Residents in nearby areas should not be alarmed by the loud blasts. Heavy traffic is expected between 7am and 10am, so motorists are urged to follow police instructions for smooth traffic flow,“ he said in a statement.

Major roads likely to be affected include Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, Lebuh Perdana Timur, and surrounding routes near Kompleks E. Authorities recommend early travel planning and alternative routes to minimise disruptions.

Warriors Day, observed annually on July 31, commemorates the sacrifices of Malaysia’s security forces in maintaining national peace.

The event has been jointly organised by the Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police since 1968. - Bernama