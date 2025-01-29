KUALA LUMPUR: The parliaments of Malaysia and Qatar have committed to continuing their support for the Palestinian cause while aligning their positions and fostering deeper cooperation both regionally and internationally.

In a statement today, Malaysia’s parliament shared that the agreement was reached when Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah paid a courtesy call to Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Doha yesterday.

The statement highlighted that during the meeting, Awang Bemee congratulated Qatar for its successful role in facilitating a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Palestine, emphasising that the Gulf country’s efforts were vital for establishing lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

“The Dewan Negara president also outlined several initiatives aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in enhancing parliamentary ties between Malaysia and Qatar,“ it said.

These initiatives include intensifying collaboration in areas such as information exchange, sharing best practices and aligning positions on global issues, all to benefit both nations.

Awang Bemee, who is on an official visit to Qatar from Sunday to tomorrow, also expressed his hope that the already strong ties between Malaysia and Qatar would continue to grow through ASEAN cooperation and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), particularly during Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

“The Dewan Negara president also expressed his gratitude to the Qatari government and Qatar Prime Minister for welcoming the Malaysian Senate delegation.

“This visit will undoubtedly strengthen parliamentary relations between Malaysia and Qatar, contributing to a more robust and dynamic bilateral relationship between Kuala Lumpur and Doha,“ it added.