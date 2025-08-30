Malaysia QuranHour 2025 focuses on Surah al-Saff, al-Balad and Ali Imran

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia QuranHour 2025 event today carried the theme Merdeka dengan Rasa and focused on three surah from the Quran.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar attended the programme at the National Mosque.

About three thousand individuals participated in the one-hour session held in conjunction with the sixty-eighth National Day celebrations.

A total of one thousand people from various districts in Kelantan participated at Masjid Jamek Al-Sultan Ismail Petra in Kubang Kerian.

Chairman of Kelantan Rumah Ngaji Association Datuk Adnan Hashim said the initiative to foster love for the Quran was also held at various locations and conducted online.

He said the recitation and tadabbur session of the three chapters were led by reciters and scholars.

Malaysia QuranHour 2025 coordinator in Penang Nor Hayati Yusof said more than four thousand individuals participated physically and online.

She said members of the Penang Rumah Ngaji, mosque congregants, students and civil servants joined the session.

More than three hundred people attended the Terengganu Malaysia QuranHour 2025 at Masjid Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin.

UniSZA Islamic Centre director Mohd Sayuti Yahya said the programme will continue to enable young people to appreciate independence with the Quran as their guide. – Bernama