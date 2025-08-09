Malaysia ready to mediate Southern Thailand conflict, says PM Anwar

BACHOK: Malaysia is prepared to mediate the conflict in Southern Thailand and help ease tensions between the opposing sides, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced.

He emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to fostering peace in the region to ensure the continuity of Islamic studies and the preservation of the Malay language.

“The issue in Southern Thailand is an internal matter of the Thai government, and I have contacted them, showing their willingness to reduce tensions, particularly the violence,“ Anwar said.

He expressed confidence in the Thai leadership’s ability to pursue peace and security, enabling development and cultural preservation in the region.

Anwar made these remarks after attending a goodwill gathering with leaders and students of Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan in Taman Sri Cempaka.

Earlier reports indicated that Muslim residents in Southern Thailand had requested Anwar’s intervention to help resolve the decades-long conflict.

Addressing the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, Anwar hoped for sustained peace between the two nations.

“Efforts to reconcile Thailand and Cambodia must continue, as this benefits our Muslim communities and aligns with our peace initiatives in Myanmar,“ he added.

He noted a significant decline in attacks against Rohingya Muslims, reinforcing Malaysia’s role in regional stability.

Anwar also announced RM2.1 million in aid for Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan to address urgent repairs.

He pledged further support for 246 similar schools nationwide facing poor conditions.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat were present at the event. - Bernama