Malaysia ready to send SMART team to Philippines following Cebu earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia stands ready to deploy its Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team to the Philippines following the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu and surrounding areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the nation’s preparedness to send SMART members if requested for humanitarian aid missions.

The move demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to ASEAN regional solidarity and aims to mobilise life-saving assistance for disaster victims.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee, expressed deep sympathy for the Filipino people affected by the tragedy that has injured hundreds and impacted millions.

Initial reports indicate severe infrastructure damage including partial collapses of residential and commercial buildings.

The historic Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan, standing for centuries, suffered partial destruction in the quake.

Widespread power outages have been reported across several areas while roads, bridges and critical infrastructure sustained heavy damage.

Preliminary estimates place total damage at USD45.7 billion according to the Deputy Prime Minister’s assessment.

International media reports confirm at least 26 fatalities and 147 injuries from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck off Cebu province on Tuesday night.

The Philippines National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council warns the death toll is expected to rise further as search operations continue.

Ahmad Zahid called for collective prayers for strength and divine protection for the Filipino people facing this severe test.

He expressed hopes that every search and rescue effort would be facilitated and affected victims would receive necessary defence and support.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to helping the Philippine nation recover and rebuild lives disrupted by the earthquake. – Bernama