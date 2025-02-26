KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed the importance of maintaining stability in the South China Sea, ensuring compliance with international law, and expediting negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these matters were among the topics discussed during a breakfast meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh this morning.

Regarding the Myanmar issue, he said that Malaysia is pushing for tangible and sustainable progress in implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) to prevent the crisis from worsening.

“Malaysia believes that strong ties between regional countries are key to shared stability and prosperity.

“We must not simply look back but move forward with clear strategic planning and decisive actions that create tangible, positive impacts for the people and the economy,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also said that Malaysia and Vietnam shared a strong relationship, now further strengthened through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He emphasised that this is not merely an agreement on paper but a commitment to strengthening cooperation in key sectors, namely trade, investment, green energy, digital technology, and regional security.