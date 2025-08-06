Malaysia reaffirms unwavering support for Palestine, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s commitment to defending Palestinian rights remains steadfast, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim affirmed today.

He reinforced this stance during a phone conversation with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Anwar shared details of the discussion in a Facebook post, highlighting mutual concerns over Gaza.

Pezeshkian praised Malaysia’s strong position and urged continued diplomatic leadership against atrocities in Palestine.

“The world must not remain silent in the face of such grave violations of humanity,” Anwar stated.

The leaders also explored ways to enhance Malaysia-Iran bilateral relations.

Anwar noted their agreement to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Pezeshkian extended an official invitation for Anwar to visit Tehran.

Malaysia is Iran’s largest ASEAN trading partner and 19th globally.

In 2024, trade between both nations reached USD570 million, a 24.6% increase from 2023. – Bernama