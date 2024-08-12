Malaysia receives flood aid from Pakistan

SEPANG: A special cargo plane from Pakistan carrying the first phase of aid for those affected by the floods in Malaysia safely landed at the MASKargo Terminal here at about 4.30 pm today.

The chartered aircraft departed from Islamabad International Airport at 5.30 am (Pakistan time).

The cargo flight carried 40 tonnes of supplies, including blankets, family tents, sleeping bags, life jackets, and mats for flood victims nationwide.

Previously, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had conveyed his intention to send contributions to assist Malaysians affected by the devastating floods, as a gesture of solidarity and support during this difficult time.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was conveyed by his counterpart during a phone conversation on the afternoon of Nov 30, during which Shehbaz also expressed his sympathy towards Malaysia in light of the disaster.

Pakistani High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah said the gesture was in response to the devastating floods that have impacted several states in Malaysia and the aid reflects the deep ties between the two nations.

“As soon as the Prime Minister of Pakistan learned about the floods in six or seven states and the extensive damage to property and lives, he spoke to Prime Minister Anwar. (He) not only offered sympathy and support from the government and people of Pakistan but also insisted that we participate in this relief effort.

“This (humanitarian aid) is a reflection and manifestation of that, this is our small token of support to our brothers and sisters in Malaysia, to be able to support the government of Malaysia in the relief efforts and the states where floods have caused so much damage,” he told Bernama and RTM here.

He also expressed appreciation for the cooperation received from Malaysian agencies, particularly Wisma Putra and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for their unwavering support and dedicated efforts in making this timely response possible.

“Of course, whenever such events occur in Pakistan, (such as) natural calamities, we always receive help from our Malaysian brothers and sisters. Today, this small gesture of support is a reflection of the strong ties between our two countries and (we are) once again grateful for the support,” he added.

Meanwhile, NADMA deputy director-general (Operations) Meor Ismail Meor Akim said that the total amount of aid received from Pakistan is 80 tonnes, with a second cargo flight carrying another 40 tonnes of supplies due to arrive in the country on Dec 11.

He said NADMA had made thorough preparations to receive the aid in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (Pakistan) and other government agencies, including Wisma Putra, the Ministry of Defence, and the Royal Malaysia Police.