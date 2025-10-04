Malaysia receives US 10.19 million KIP grant for Montreal Protocol

PUTRAJAYA: The government has approved the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to sign the Kigali Implementation Plan Malaysia Stage 1 Grant Agreement with the World Bank.

This agreement enables Malaysia to receive US 10.19 million from the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

NRES Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii confirmed the funds will support technology conversion projects for three local companies adopting environmentally friendly refrigerants.

The grant will also aid the servicing and maintenance sector while supporting capacity building and enforcement efforts.

“This move further reaffirms Malaysia’s commitment to implementing the Montreal Protocol,“ Huang stated during the national-level 2025 World Ozone Day celebration launch.

He acknowledged various challenges in fulfilling these environmental commitments but emphasised the government’s dedication to adopting new technologies.

The deputy minister expressed confidence in Malaysia’s ability to overcome challenges through existing environmental programmes.

Malaysia’s proven track record includes the ongoing Hydrochlorofluorocarbon Phase-out Management Plan and Kigali Implementation Plan Malaysia.

This year’s World Ozone Day celebration carries the theme ‘From Science to Global Action’.

The theme highlights the critical role of science under the Vienna Convention, Montreal Protocol, and Kigali Amendment.

Huang presented certificates of recognition to seven Refrigerant Recovery Centres in Malaysia during the event.

These centres help prevent the release of substances controlled by the Montreal Protocol while extending refrigerant lifespan.

The Lifecycle Refrigerant Management model reduces emissions of ozone-depleting substances and greenhouse gases.

This approach also lowers industry costs by reducing reliance on new materials and creates green jobs.

The two-day event at Alamanda shopping centre features various interactive activities including competitions and exhibitions.

Department of Environment director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said the celebration aims to raise public awareness about ozone layer protection.

He emphasised the event strengthens collaboration between government, industry, and communities in implementing the Montreal Protocol.

The DOE will ensure all phase-out policies for HCFCs and reduction strategies for HFCs are implemented with stakeholder cooperation.

Wan Abdul Latiff confirmed consistent reviews of existing legislation to keep pace with technological developments in the refrigerant sector.

Enhanced enforcement of refrigerant controls remains crucial for Malaysia’s ongoing compliance with Montreal Protocol obligations.

The Montreal Protocol represents an international environmental agreement signed in 1987 to protect the ozone layer.

Malaysia has been a party to this protocol since 1989, demonstrating enduring commitment to global environmental efforts.

The country continues positioning itself as an active supporter of ozone layer conservation and climate change mitigation. – Bernama