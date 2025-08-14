Malaysia records 93,435 live births in Q2 2025, a 7.1% decline

PUTRAJAYA: The number of live births in Malaysia dropped by 7.1% to 93,435 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 100,558 in the same period last year.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) revealed the data in its latest Demographic Statistics report.

Male births outnumbered females, with 48,444 boys and 44,991 girls, resulting in a sex ratio of 108 males per 100 females.

On average, one baby was born every minute, 43 every hour, and 1,027 daily during the quarter.

Selangor recorded the highest number of live births at 17,605, while Labuan had the lowest with just 274.

Mothers aged 30 to 39 accounted for the highest share of births at 51.9%, followed by those aged 20 to 29 (40.8%).

Deaths in Q2 2025 decreased by 3.0% to 48,408 compared to 49,906 in the same period last year.

Male deaths stood at 27,607, while female deaths were 20,801, with a gender ratio of 133 males per 100 females.

Malaysia’s population grew marginally to 34.2 million in Q2 2025, up from 34.1 million in Q2 2024.

Population growth slowed to 0.5%, down from 1.9% previously, falling short of the 1.1% target under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Citizens made up 90.1% of the population (30.9 million), while non-citizens accounted for 9.9% (3.4 million).

The male population rose to 18.0 million from 17.9 million, while the female population increased to 16.3 million from 16.2 million. - Bernama