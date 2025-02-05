KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has improved its standing in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, rising 19 spots to 88th place, according to the latest assessment by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The country recorded a score of 56.09 this year, marking a rebound from 2024, when it dropped to 107th with a score of 52.07.

Within the ASEAN region, Malaysia holds the second-highest position, trailing just behind neighbouring Thailand, which ranks 85th.

Brunei is ranked 97th, followed by the Philippines (116th), Singapore (123rd), Indonesia (127th), Laos (150th), Cambodia (161st), Myanmar (169th), and Vietnam (173rd).

The World Press Freedom Index evaluates the state of media freedom in 180 countries by examining key indicators, including the political environment, legal safeguards, editorial independence, transparency, and the safety of journalists.

More to follow.