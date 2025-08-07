Malaysia-Russia ties strengthened by friendship, says King

MOSCOW: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, stated that his state visit to Russia reflects his sincere desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

He affirmed Malaysia’s view of Russia as a trusted and important partner.

“Our diplomatic relations span more than five decades, having been formally established in April 1967,“ said Sultan Ibrahim.

He noted that Malaysia was among the earliest ASEAN nations to establish ties with Moscow.

“As a Russian saying goes, friendship is more valuable than money,“ he remarked.

He expressed belief that friendship will continue shaping Malaysia-Russia relations for mutual benefit.

Sultan Ibrahim made these remarks during an official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders exchanged official gifts at St. Andrew’s Hall before attending a state banquet in the Granovitaya Chamber.

The historic meeting marks the first state visit by a Malaysian Head of State to Russia. The visit celebrates 50 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Russia, established in 1967.

Prior to the official ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim paid respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden. The site holds deep significance as a memorial to Soviet soldiers who perished in World War II.

The Moscow Kremlin, a UNESCO World Heritage site, served as the backdrop for the high-profile meeting. The complex includes the Grand Kremlin Palace, the official residence of the Russian president.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin accompanied His Majesty.

Also present were Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

President Putin was joined by senior Russian officials, including Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov.

Other attendees included Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence, Alexander Pankin and Alexander Fomin, were also present.

Sultan Ibrahim’s visit underscores the role of Malaysia’s monarchy in strengthening international diplomacy. The trip, lasting until August 10, was conducted at Putin’s invitation. - Bernama