Malaysia’s 13MP food security strategies for sustainable agrofood growth

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is prioritising national food security in the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) through sustainable agrofood production, supply chain resilience, and innovative farming strategies.

The Economic Affairs Ministry’s document highlights large-scale agriculture expansion in East Coast states, Sabah, and Sarawak to meet domestic demand and explore international markets.

Padi production will be intensified via private sector partnerships in Kedah and Perlis, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, irrigation improvements, and smart farming. The People’s Income Initiative will see enhanced implementation, diversified farming activities, and R&D to promote high-protein crops as alternative food sources.

Programmes like National Agrofood Empowerment, Nextgen Agropreneur, and Pengganda30 will engage young entrepreneurs with industry support, aiming to reduce food waste and adopt zero-waste practices. Import policies will be refined to strengthen supply chain security, including stricter permit controls and reduced reliance on key exporters.

Post-harvest loss reduction, stronger enforcement, and agricultural disaster protection schemes will be introduced. Marketing infrastructure will be upgraded, with SMEs integrated into agrofood hubs, and a real-time price monitoring system will ensure market transparency.

Self-sufficiency targets for 2030 include rice (80%), vegetables (79%), and poultry (140%). The agrofood sector contributed 53.3% to agriculture value in 2024, with milestones like the National Food Security Blueprint and increased rice production to 5.0 metric tonnes per hectare. - Bernama