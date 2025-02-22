BANGI: Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 has the potential to boost the country’s capacity as an investment, tourism, and trade destination, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In this regard, he said several strategic sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, as well as the strengthening of new energy, agriculture, and food technology, would be prioritised in efforts to enhance the country’s economic growth.

Speaking at a press conference after the MADANI Government Retreat here, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, expressed satisfaction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship preparations and the strong commitment of all parties to ensure its success.

He also revealed that during last week’s meeting, several proposals were presented to ensure the government could deliver its best while enhancing the country’s image on the global stage.

Anwar said that as a trading nation, Malaysia must seize the opportunity of the ASEAN Chairmanship to further strengthen trade efforts, as this ASEAN Summit would be the first to involve the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and China.

Anwar said Malaysia was also committed to holding the ASEAN-United States (US) Special Summit as part of efforts to expand the country’s trade scope.

“But what is special is that at every ASEAN summit, there will be large-scale exhibitions and conferences organised not only by the government but also in collaboration with media companies and major global corporations from Saudi Arabia, China, the US, and, of course, ASEAN,“ he said.

Anwar said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be making a working visit to Malaysia soon, had also expressed Africa’s support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, Malaysia will host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes, and summits throughout the year.

Malaysia previously chaired ASEAN in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.