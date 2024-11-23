Malaysia’s 5G coverage hits 82.1%, internet access nears 100%

KUALA LUMPUR: As of the end of October, Malaysia’s 5G coverage in populated areas has reached 82.1 per cent, up from 80.2 per cent last year, while internet coverage in populated areas stands at 98.38 per cent, compared to 97.07 per cent in 2023.

These milestones were highlighted by the Ministry of Communications in conjunction with the Two Years of MADANI Government Programme (2TM) and the 2024 National Convention of Public Service Reform, via its official Facebook page.

The Ministry emphasised four key achievements: promoting national pride, improving public service and broadcasting content, encouraging dynamic local content creation, and supporting media practitioners.

In addition, 9,104 entrepreneurs have registered with the Digital Economy Centres (PEDi), and 1,008 National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) have been established.

The Rahmah 5G Package, offering affordable internet options, has gained 873,806 subscribers. This includes Rahmah Mobile Internet, Rahmah Fixed Broadband, Rahmah Public Housing@MyKabel, and Rahmah Allo Technology (home internet) Fixed Broadband packages.

The Ministry also introduced Rahmah 5G packages offering incentives for public service employees, delivery riders, students, and media practitioners.

Digital connectivity has expanded to 4,323 schools and 45 industrial areas, alongside 1,463 Points of Presence (PoP) projects to further enhance network accessibility.

The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) organised by the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) welcomed 2,000 participants from local and international media.

In addition, 228 former media practitioners received aid through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative, while 493 freelance media practitioners registered under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) managed by the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

Over the past two years, the Ministry has driven dynamic creative content, as evidenced by 1,860 nominations for the 2024 Seri Angkasa Awards, marking a 17 per cent increase compared to 2022. Additionally, 98 film industry professionals and 185 creative industry practitioners have benefited from the Creative Content Fund (DKK).

The Ministry also generated 5,085 jobs through the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) and 4,500 film industry workers contributed to the SKSPS under Perkeso.

In public service and broadcasting, 3.86 million users have accessed the Sebenarnya.my platform to verify information, while the Biar Betul! segment has achieved 700,000 daily views.