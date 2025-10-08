Dewan Rakyat passes motion on Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat passed a motion on the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025 concerning the 2024 financial statements of federal agencies.

This motion aims to review financial leakages, regulatory non-compliance, and weaknesses in national financial planning.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tabled the motion on Tuesday.

A majority voice vote approved the motion after debates from 23 Members of Parliament.

Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran announced the Auditor-General will audit the Legal Profession Qualifying Board’s finances annually starting from 2026.

He clarified that the Legal Profession Act 1976 amendment enabling these audits is non-retrospective.

“The amendment only takes effect moving forward but does not prevent LPQB from submitting overdue audits promptly,“ Kulasegaran stated.

He revealed the board has not been audited for 17 years, involving about 60 million ringgit in candidate examination fees.

Kulasegaran will direct LPQB to conduct audits for the past 17 years and submit them to Parliament.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir reported a 40% reduction in project delays within his ministry.

“The 2024 report recorded 24 delayed projects, while the 2025 report shows only 12,“ he said.

PETRA will continue improvement efforts through post-mortem sessions and scheduled reviews to ensure timely project completion.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah addressed unsold vehicle registration numbers.

JPJ is developing an e-Baki System to re-offer unsold registration numbers to the public.

Deputy Housing Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said 11 delayed ministry projects are nearly completed.

She confirmed two projects are finished, four show good progress, and four had contracts terminated and re-tendered.

The ministry holds biannual meetings to review follow-up actions on Auditor-General recommendations.

Other ministries involved in the debate included Rural Development, Works, Finance, and Federal Territories. – Bernama