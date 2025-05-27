KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s initiative to host Timor-Leste officials under a special ASEAN attachment programme has been lauded as a timely and strategic move to support the country’s path toward full ASEAN membership.

Timor-Leste’s Liaison Officer for ASEAN Affairs, Ivan Jerry Bengurion Ferreira Alves, said the programme provided invaluable exposure to ASEAN’s operational processes and strengthened institutional readiness across key sectors in Timor-Leste.

“This is a commendable effort that reflects Malaysia’s commitment to regional solidarity and capacity-building. Our officials observed real-time ASEAN preparations, which is crucial as we advance our accession process,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings here.

Coordinated by the ASEAN-Malaysia National Secretariat (AMNS), the programme involved officials from Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister’s Office and three ministries, focusing on two key areas — logistics and documentation.

“This hands-on experience builds confidence within our public service and helps us develop standard operating procedures aligned with ASEAN norms,” Alves said.

He added that officials gained skills in event coordination, documentation and managing high-level delegations — critical for hosting future regional meetings.

Timor-Leste, which gained independence in 2002, formally applied for ASEAN membership in 2011 and was granted observer status in 2022. It has since actively participated in ASEAN meetings under a phased roadmap to full membership.

Alves said the long-term impact of the attachment programme would be reflected in institutional improvements, knowledge transfer and national preparedness.

“This is not just about individual growth; it’s about strengthening our systems and demonstrating Timor-Leste’s readiness to contribute meaningfully to the ASEAN community,” he said.

As part of its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, Malaysia has launched a structured initiative to support Timor-Leste’s integration through a dedicated capacity-building programme.

Under this initiative, selected Timor-Leste officials are embedded within the ASEAN 2025 Main Logistics Secretariat (SILA) and AMNS, with training modules focused on peer learning in areas such as documentation, inter-agency coordination, meeting logistics, protocol, media engagement and security.

“Malaysia has been a consistent and vocal supporter of Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership. As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia views our accession as a key deliverable and is committed to facilitating this process in a structured, inclusive manner,” Alves said.

Noting that Malaysia’s practical support has already enhanced Timor-Leste’s institutional capacity, he expressed interest in continued cooperation beyond the attachment programme, including in trade facilitation, public administration and digital governance.

Timor-Leste’s accession gained momentum this week with ASEAN leaders and foreign ministers at the 46th ASEAN Summit reaffirming their support and acknowledging the country’s significant progress in implementing the ASEAN Roadmap.

Held under the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, the summit marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, following its previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two major engagements — the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit — are held to further strengthen ASEAN’s strategic inter-regional partnerships.