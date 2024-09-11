Malaysia’s bid for UN-Habitat Assembly presidency garners positive feedback

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s bid for the presidency of the UN-Habitat Assembly has garnered positive feedback from the international community, said Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the feedback was received during bilateral meetings with China, Egypt, India, and the United Arab Emirates during the 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo, Egypt.

Given Malaysia’s diverse population and varying income levels, Nga emphasised that the country is well-equipped to represent the interests of all communities.

“As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia strives to be a regional model in affordable housing, particularly through the 4P (People, Public, Private Partnership) approach.

“While we have attracted foreign direct investment and developed a growing housing market, Malaysia remains committed to addressing the needs of low- and middle-income households by ensuring access to affordable housing,” he said in a statement today.

Nga also announced that these countries have been invited to attend the 7th Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development on April 14-15, 2025, in George Town, Penang.

He further pointed out that the new Urban Renewal Act will use George Town’s successful urban renewal as a model to regulate urban redevelopment rates.

During the bilateral talks, Nga stressed Malaysia’s goal to enhance international cooperation in accelerating the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, including promoting smart city development through global idea-sharing and experience exchanges.