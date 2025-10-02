Malaysia’s construction work done value up 20.2% in 2024 at RM158.8b

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of construction work done in Malaysia in 2024 grew by 20.2 per cent to RM158.8 billion, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the quarterly value continued to rise in the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2024, surging 23.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) after recording a 22.9 per cent growth in 3Q 2024, amounted to RM42 billion in construction work done value.

“The vibrant performance was primarily driven by the buoyant (y-o-y) performance of the special trade activities and residential buildings sub-sectors, which recorded substantial double-digit increases of 44.9 per cent and 38.9 per cent, respectively,” he said in a statement today.

The non-residential building sub-sector also contributed to the growth, recording a 24.6 per cent y-o-y increase.

Meanwhile, the civil engineering sub-sector continued to grow, albeit at a slower rate of 9.3 per cent.

Mohd Uzir stated that of the RM42 billion worth of work done in 4Q 2024, RM15.6 billion or 37.2 per cent involved the civil engineering sub-sector, primarily in the construction of roads and railways (RM6.9 billion) and utility projects (RM6.8 billion).

The value of work done for non-residential buildings was RM11.8 billion (28 per cent) and for residential buildings RM9.9 billion (23.5 per cent).

“The special trade activities contributed RM4.7 billion (11.3 per cent), largely in sites preparation (RM1.2 billion); electrical installation (RM1.1 billion); and plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation (RM1 billion) activities,” he said.

The private sector remained the primary driver of growth in 4Q, contributing RM27 billion or 64.2 per cent of the total value of work done.

According to Mohd Uzir, the private sector recorded a notable expansion of 32.9 per cent y-o-y in the quarter from 33.3 per cent in 3Q 2024, supported by the strong performance of the special trade activities and residential buildings sub-sectors.

“In contrast, the public sector, which accounted for a 35.8 per cent share valued at RM15.1 billion, recorded a more moderate growth of 8.8 per cent in 4Q from 8.1 per cent in 3Q 2024, fueled by the residential buildings (46.8 per cent) and special trade activities (22.4 per cent) sub-sectors totalling RM600 million and RM1.4 billion, respectively,” he said.

Elaborating on the construction sector’s performance by state in 4Q 2024, Mohd Uzir said nearly 62.3 per cent of the value of work done was concentrated in Selangor, Johor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) and Sarawak.

He said Selangor recorded the highest construction work done value at RM9.4 billion or 22.5 per cent, followed by Johor (RM7.4 billion or 17.7 per cent), Federal Territories (RM4.7 billion or 11.3 per cent) and Sarawak (RM4.6 billion or 10.9 per cent).

“Overall, Malaysia’s construction sector in 2024 demonstrated a solid performance, underpinned by broad-based growth across all sub-sectors,” he added.