Malaysia’s deferred prosecution agreement legal framework to be finalised by year-end

PUTRAJAYA: The Deferred Prosecution Agreement legal framework is expected to be finalised by the end of this year before being tabled in Parliament next year.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the draft is being prepared with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

An engagement process is also being carried out with several enforcement agencies and relevant government departments.

He said the DPA is a bill proposed by the MACC and has been agreed upon by the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The process is being made to enable this law to be finalised by the end of this year and tabled next year,“ he said when met at MACC’s 58th Anniversary Celebration at Puspanita Puri.

“It has not yet become law.”

Azam said the implementation of DPA provides the government with space to accelerate asset recovery efforts.

He noted it would reduce losses of public funds due to abuse of power and increase the effectiveness of prosecution of corporate corruption cases.

“All these efforts cannot be implemented without clear political commitment and full support from the federal government,“ he said.

The anniversary ceremony also saw the launch of ‘Keep Malaysia Clean’ initiative.

This national blueprint results from MACC’s collaboration with the Consultative and Corruption Prevention Panel led by its chairperson Datin Yasmin Ahmad Merican.

KMC is a strategic platform that mobilises the community from preschool to the workplace.

It aims to build a culture of civic society that rejects corruption while strengthening integrity, transparency and accountability at all levels.

Azam said MACC’s journey of more than five decades has shaped it as a key national institution in defending integrity and upholding justice.

The commission aspires to become a world-class corruption prevention agency. – Bernama