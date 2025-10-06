Malaysia’s economic narrative shifts from uncertainty to recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that Malaysia’s economic narrative has shifted from uncertainty to recovery in the past two years.

He stated that the country’s approach has transformed from defensive measures to proactive restructuring.

Anwar noted that Malaysia’s growth remains steady with contained inflation and low unemployment.

He highlighted that success is defined by readiness to confront future disruptions rather than comfort in stability.

The Prime Minister explained that investors understand Malaysia’s fiscal consolidation path involves responsible stewardship of public funds.

“Confidence grows when governments show the courage to reform while spending strategically,“ he said.

He emphasised that capital growth must align with social justice expansion efforts in line with Malaysia MADANI’s spirit.

Anwar delivered these remarks during his special address at the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2025.

Malaysia’s approach to risk is firmly anchored in principles of good governance according to the Prime Minister.

He stated that without good governance risk becomes a licence for recklessness.

With proper governance risk transforms into the key to innovation and progress.

Anwar stressed that institutions like Khazanah must embody this stewardship philosophy.

Their task involves balancing commercial returns with national development objectives.

Khazanah must champion inclusive development to ensure growth benefits reach ordinary Malaysians.

The government faces the challenge of steering Malaysia through global uncertainty with clarity.

Anwar affirmed the administration’s commitment to maintaining composure during turbulent times.

The two-day Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2025 marks the event’s twentieth anniversary.

This year’s forum carries the theme “Debugging Uncertainty: Lessons from the Grasshopper and the Ant on Living with Risk.”

Senior government officials and Khazanah leadership attended the Prime Minister’s address.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan was present at the forum.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir also attended the event.

Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong joined other dignitaries at the forum. – Bernama