Malaysia’s ethnic diversity serves as bridge for national unity, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s racial, religious, cultural, and ethnic diversity represents the nation’s most valuable asset and unique strength according to National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He described this diversity not as a dividing gap but as a unifying bridge that enriches Malaysia’s identity as a harmonious multiracial country in his Malaysia Day message.

The minister highlighted the Malay, Chinese, and Indian communities in Peninsular Malaysia who have long worked together to develop the nation.

He noted Sabah’s cultural heritage includes over 30 ethnic groups and hundreds of sub-ethnic groups such as the Kadazan-Dusun, Bajau, Murut, and Rungus communities.

Sarawak’s diversity manifests through the Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau, and Orang Ulu communities along with various other ethnic groups rich in customs and traditions.

Aaron compared Malaysia to a salad bowl containing various vegetables and sauces of different flavours that combine to create unique and balanced deliciousness.

He acknowledged historical figures including Tunku Abdul Rahman, Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Tun V. T. Sambanthan, and Tun Abdul Razak Hussein as pillars who led negotiations for Malaysia’s formation.

The minister emphasised that Malaysia’s formation resulted from sacrifices and courage of common people who contributed energy, time, and lives for independence.

He specifically remembered Temenggung Jugah Anak Barieng from Sarawak who expressed people’s support for joining Malaysia.

Aaron also highlighted Sedomon Gunsanad Kina from Sabah who strongly asserted the importance of protecting state rights within the Malaysian concept.

The minister connected these historical contributions to this year’s National Day theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” which emphasises people as the nation’s backbone.

He stated that without people’s contributions both small and large, Malaysia’s independence and development would not have been possible.

Aaron warned the public to remain vigilant against digital era challenges that could undermine unity through hatred, polarisation, and slander.

He urged all Malaysians to exercise wisdom and prudence in social media usage and avoid becoming conduits for fake news or hate speech. – Bernama