Malaysia’s financial management follows FRA spirit, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s financial management must be carried out prudently and with discipline, in line with the spirit of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act 2023 (FRA), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed on this while chairing the Fiscal Policy Committee (FPC) meeting, which is an important platform for drafting clear fiscal policies and setting the direction of the country’s economy.

He said the MADANI Government needs to continue to find a balance between efforts to maintain the momentum of economic growth and ensuring the country’s fiscal position remains sustainable, especially in the volatile global economic environment.

“Although the world is still grappling with uncertainty, the national economy remains strong with a growth rate of 4.4 per cent for the first half of 2025.

“The unemployment rate has also dropped to three per cent, the lowest in 10 years,“ the prime minister said in a post on his Facebook page.

He added that the government has successfully reduced the fiscal deficit from 5.5 per cent in 2022 to 4.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024, an achievement that demonstrates its commitment to responsible fiscal management. – Bernama