Malaysia’s first satellite launch pad to be privately driven, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of Malaysia’s first satellite launch pad will be privately driven, with the government acting as the regulator, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) Chang Lih Kang.

He highlighted the country’s strategic advantages for the project, notably its geographical position near the equator, explaining that it enables more efficient launches by significantly reducing the amount of rocket fuel required compared to sites located farther away.

“At present, most of the launch facilities are located far from the equator. The nearest one is in French Guiana. A facility near the equator will reduce rocket fuel requirements, which translates into major cost savings.

“This is one of our advantages, although we need to compete with other countries, especially in ASEAN,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with the Concorde Club at Wisma Bernama here today.

The session, “Powering Malaysia, Tanjung Malim, and PKR”, was chaired by Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai. The Concorde Club is an informal group comprising senior editors from local and foreign media organisations.

Chang also cited Malaysia’s robust electrical and electronics (E&E) and semiconductor sector, together with its relative safety from natural disasters, as additional factors that enhance its appeal as a launch hub.

“We have the right recipe for a satellite launching pad. However, I want to emphasise again that this will be a private initiative, while the government will only play a regulatory role,” he added.

Declining to identify the parties involved, the minister said two foreign companies and a state government have expressed interest in the project and submitted feasibility studies.

On whether Sabah or Pahang had a stronger prospect to host the facility, Chang said the studies were still ongoing and various factors would be considered.

“It is not only about the suitability of the location, but also other aspects such as wind conditions and weather. For instance, if it is constantly sunny, that would be good. International waters and other countries’ territories also need to be taken into consideration,” he explained.

Previously, the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) said the country was poised to become the first Southeast Asian nation with its own rocket launch pad by 2029.

The project, aligned with the National Space Policy 2030, could generate over RM10 billion in gross domestic product if Malaysia establishes itself as a regional leader in the burgeoning space industry.

On a separate matter, Chang, who is also Tanjong Malim member of parliament, shared that the town is expected to experience rapid development following major investments in the automotive sector.

He said the Automotive High-Tech Valley, anchored by Geely, and the KLK TechPark, anchored by BYD, are set to attract the entire value chain of next-generation automotive technologies and their vendors to the area.

“In addition, Proton is relocating its Shah Alam plant to Tanjong Malim, which is expected to bring about 6,000 new employees.

“This will contribute to a significant population increase requiring supporting infrastructure such as housing, public amenities and services, while also benefiting local businesses, including food and beverage outlets. So, I see very good prospects in my constituency,” he said. – Bernama