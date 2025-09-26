Midea introduces iNSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Midea, a global leader in smart home appliances, has launched its INSTA-FIT Master Series refrigerator and Laundry Suite in Malaysia, combining sleek design with advanced features for modern living.

Mark Tam, Managing Director of Midea Malaysia, said the new lineup reflects growing demand for appliances that merge into home interiors without sacrificing performance.

“The INSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite are designed to do exactly that, helping families keep their food fresher for longer and facilitating effortless laundry care, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish design. We want families to enjoy everyday convenience without ever compromising on style.”

No More Compromise Between Function and Form

Both the INSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite embody Midea’s philosophy of enabling convenience and adaptability, showing that appliances can complement a home’s identity rather than dictate it.

“As kitchens and living spaces become more open and integrated, appliances are increasingly expected to disappear into the design rather than disrupt it,” said Iko In, Founder of iN Design Lab. “The INSTA-FIT Master Series, with its seamless cabinetry integration, and the ultra-thin Midea Laundry Suite reflect this shift perfectly, proving that functionality never has to come at the expense of aesthetics.”