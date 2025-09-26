Midea introduces iNSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Midea, a global leader in smart home appliances, has launched its INSTA-FIT Master Series refrigerator and Laundry Suite in Malaysia, combining sleek design with advanced features for modern living.
Mark Tam, Managing Director of Midea Malaysia, said the new lineup reflects growing demand for appliances that merge into home interiors without sacrificing performance.
“The INSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite are designed to do exactly that, helping families keep their food fresher for longer and facilitating effortless laundry care, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish design. We want families to enjoy everyday convenience without ever compromising on style.”
No More Compromise Between Function and Form
Both the INSTA-FIT Master Series and Laundry Suite embody Midea’s philosophy of enabling convenience and adaptability, showing that appliances can complement a home’s identity rather than dictate it.
“As kitchens and living spaces become more open and integrated, appliances are increasingly expected to disappear into the design rather than disrupt it,” said Iko In, Founder of iN Design Lab. “The INSTA-FIT Master Series, with its seamless cabinetry integration, and the ultra-thin Midea Laundry Suite reflect this shift perfectly, proving that functionality never has to come at the expense of aesthetics.”
A Refrigerator Designed for Health, Not Just Storage
The new Midea INSTA-FIT Master Series redefines modern refrigeration with a true perfect slot-in fit. At just 600mm depth with 4mm clearance, it blends seamlessly into cabinetry with zero installation required. Designed for today’s minimalist kitchens, it features a Shadow Grey finish, GlowTech illuminated handle, and durable, scratch-resistant surfaces that stay clean and fingerprint-free. With a generous Gross 620L capacity, the fridge offers 90° accessible drawers and a flexible flip-tray system for effortless storage, all brightly lit by an LED light wall.
Beyond style, it delivers breakthrough freshness technologies. V-Tech soft-freeze drawers preserve meat and fish for up to seven days without defrosting, while IPL Purify sterilises packaged food in just three minutes and PST+ Plasma Sterilisation eliminates odours in only nine minutes. Paired with the SmartHome App, users can manage temperature, track energy use, receive food expiry reminders, and run self-diagnostics, all from their phone, making the INSTA-FIT Master Series as intelligent as it is elegant. By keeping food fresher for longer and removing harmful bacteria, the fridge helps families prepare healthier home-cooked meals with confidence.
The INSTA-FIT Master Series has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first refrigerator in the market to feature PST+ Plasma Sterilisation with the Highest Level of PST Purification Virus Elimination System as well as odour purification, setting a new benchmark for disinfection, virus and odour removal in the industry.
Laundry Suite
Midea’s new all-in-one washer-dryer is slim enough to fit standard cabinetry yet powerful enough to handle large loads, with a 10kg wash + 8kg dry capacity. Its standout 115cm colour touchscreen places controls at eye level for ease of use.
The Laundry Suite leverages Turbo technology to complete a wash-and-dry cycle in just 35 minutes. Its heat-pump drying system operates at 42°C to save energy while gently caring for fabrics. For hygiene, it offers UV sterilisation, steam cleaning, mite removal, and self-cleaning functions.
Both products are being showcased at the iN Design Lab, where visitors can experience real-life home setups and see how the appliances integrate into different layouts. The space serves as a hub for consumers and interior designers alike.
Midea is offering promotional prices until Nov 30, 2025:
Insta-Fit 620L French Door Refrigerator MDRF705BIE70Y – RM6,099 (RRP RM6,699) + free microwave (worth RM689)
Insta-Fit 620L Four Door Refrigerator MDRF706BIE70Y – RM5,899 (RRP RM6,499) + free microwave (worth RM689)
Laundry Suite – RM7,339
More details are available at midea.com/my